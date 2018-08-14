FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Cenveo says creditors are rallying behind restructuring plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Printing company Cenveo Inc said in court papers on Monday it is poised to emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it launched in February with much of its debt canceled after creditors overwhelmingly backed an amended reorganization plan.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Cenveo, also one of the world’s largest envelope manufacturers, said the amended plan resulted from a global settlement with its stakeholders and provides for financial commitments for its exit from bankruptcy worth $411 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OD8LOq

