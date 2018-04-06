Cenveo's unsecured creditors want different real estate consultant

Bankrupt printing company Cenveo Inc should not be permitted to hire a real estate firm led by one of its former executives because it lacks experience negotiating with landlords and potential buyers, according to the company’s unsecured creditors.

Cenveo is seeking court permission to hire VanRock Real Estate Consulting LLC, led by Cenveo’s former vice president of real estate Robert DePiero, in part because the firm has already been consulting the company on property services.

