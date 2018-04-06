FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 6, 2018 / 11:18 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Cenveo's unsecured creditors want different real estate consultant

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt printing company Cenveo Inc should not be permitted to hire a real estate firm led by one of its former executives because it lacks experience negotiating with landlords and potential buyers, according to the company’s unsecured creditors.

Cenveo is seeking court permission to hire VanRock Real Estate Consulting LLC, led by Cenveo’s former vice president of real estate Robert DePiero, in part because the firm has already been consulting the company on property services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IB8ZCB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.