Noteholder seeks bankruptcy examiner to investigate Cenveo

An independent examiner is needed to probe Cenveo Inc’s affairs because the printing company’s board is marred by conflicts of interest and cannot be trusted to investigate events leading to its bankruptcy, according to one of its major noteholders.

A day before Cenveo filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, its board appointed a new board director, Eugene Davis, to look into any potential causes for lawsuits against the company’s officers, directors and insiders stemming from the company’s pre-bankruptcy affairs.

