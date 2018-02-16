FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 12:56 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Noteholder seeks bankruptcy examiner to investigate Cenveo

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An independent examiner is needed to probe Cenveo Inc’s affairs because the printing company’s board is marred by conflicts of interest and cannot be trusted to investigate events leading to its bankruptcy, according to one of its major noteholders.

A day before Cenveo filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, its board appointed a new board director, Eugene Davis, to look into any potential causes for lawsuits against the company’s officers, directors and insiders stemming from the company’s pre-bankruptcy affairs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ByVqn0

