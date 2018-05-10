SEC objects to Cenveo's plan for bankruptcy exit over releases

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday objected to third-party releases proposed by publicly traded printing company Cenveo Inc for its plan to exit bankruptcy, arguing they are too broad and may block fraud claims.

While such releases may be allowed in exceptional circumstances, Cenveo has not made a case for them “particularly with a pending investigation into insiders’ prepetition conduct,” the SEC said in court papers.

