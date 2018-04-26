FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 1:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. calls on bankrupt Cenveo to disclose plans for pensions

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The government’s pension insurer objected on Wednesday to Cenveo Inc’s lack of disclosures in its plan to exit bankruptcy, arguing in court papers that the fourth largest U.S. printing company has not told creditors what it has in mind for its pension plans.

Cenveo’s disclosure statement fails to provide adequate information about the disposition of the pension plans, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation said in court papers filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Manhattan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vShWWK

