Owner of Pulitzer-winning W. Virginia paper files for bankruptcy

The parent of the Charleston Gazette-Mail has filed for bankruptcy, unable to pay legal costs and debt due to falling ad revenue a year after one of its reporters took home a Pulitzer Prize for investigating West Virginia’s opioid crisis.

Charleston Newspapers on Tuesday sought Chapter 11 protection, saying in court papers that bankruptcy would provide a way to keep its business and flagship Charleston Gazette-Mail afloat while it works on a sale.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GAOxBD