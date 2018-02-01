FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Owner of Pulitzer-winning W. Virginia paper files for bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The parent of the Charleston Gazette-Mail has filed for bankruptcy, unable to pay legal costs and debt due to falling ad revenue a year after one of its reporters took home a Pulitzer Prize for investigating West Virginia’s opioid crisis.

Charleston Newspapers on Tuesday sought Chapter 11 protection, saying in court papers that bankruptcy would provide a way to keep its business and flagship Charleston Gazette-Mail afloat while it works on a sale.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GAOxBD

