February 5, 2019 / 1:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Retailer Charlotte Russe seeks quick sale with Ch. 11 filing

Jim Christie

Women’s apparel retailer Charlotte Russe Inc filed for bankruptcy on Sunday after two years of looking for ways to raise financing, slash debt or find a buyer amid sagging sales.

Charlotte Russe in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to advance a plan, backed with a loan for up to $50 million, to quickly close 94 of its more than 500 brick-and-mortar stores while it looks to sell itself or its remaining assets in one or more transactions.

