Charming Charlie chain back in bankruptcy, will close all stores

Fashion and accessories chain Charming Charlie Holdings Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years on Thursday, saying it plans to close all its remaining 261 stores due to “the continued decline of the brick-and-mortar retail industry.”

Chief Financial Officer Alvaro Bellon in papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said store-closing sales at the shops across 38 states should raise about $30 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XKF5To