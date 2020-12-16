Chesapeake Energy, creditors kick off multi-day restructuring plan trial

Lawyers for Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday urged the judge overseeing the company’s bankruptcy to approve its proposed restructuring plan over the objections of junior creditors that say they’re being deprived of substantial value.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston heard opening statements from Chesapeake, its lenders, and its unsecured creditors’ committee during a virtual hearing on Tuesday. The full trial is expected to be unusually lengthy for a Chapter 11 plan confirmation and last several days as the committee, represented by Brown Rudnick, challenges the plan’s valuation of the Oklahoma City-based fracking pioneer, which is represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

