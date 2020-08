Chesapeake Energy’s junior creditors are challenging the payment of at least $60 million in fees to investors, saying the fracking company has concocted a restructuring proposal designed to exclusively benefit favored lenders.

The company’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Brown Rudnick and Norton Rose Fulbright, on Tuesday lodged its objection in Houston bankruptcy court ahead of a Friday hearing on the issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2E1L5nc