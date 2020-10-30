Chesapeake Energy restructuring moves forward as creditors challenge valuation

Chesapeake Energy on Friday obtained bankruptcy court approval to begin soliciting votes for its proposed reorganization plan as junior creditors teed up a fight over the company’s estimated value.

During a telephonic and video hearing on Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the Oklahoma City-based oil and gas company’s disclosure statement, which will be sent to creditors to inform their votes on the proposed plan. The judge set a tentative Dec. 15 hearing to consider the plan, though a lawyer for the company’s unsecured creditors’ committee warned that hearing could last several days absent substantial modifications to the proposal.

