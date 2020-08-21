Westlaw News
August 21, 2020 / 10:31 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Chesapeake Energy judge finds hefty fees are worth 'certainty' of financing

Maria Chutchian

Chesapeake Energy on Friday obtained court approval to pay at least $60 million in fees related to its current restructuring strategy, defeating junior creditors who say the fees are intended to lock in a plan that is overly beneficial to favored lenders.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the fees, which are tied to $2.5 billion in exit financing and a $600 million rights offering, during a telephonic hearing. He rejected the unsecured creditors’ committee’s argument that the fee request came too early in the case.

