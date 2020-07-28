IN BRIEF: Chesapeake Energy royalty owners form official committee with Forshey & Prostok as counsel

An official committee of royalty owners, represented by Houston bankruptcy boutique Forshey & Prostok, has been appointed in Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Chapter 11 case.

The nine-member group was revealed in court documents by the U.S. Trustee for the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts for the Southern and Western Districts of Texas. While official unsecured creditors’ committees – whose fees are generally paid by a debtor’s estate – are routine in large Chapter 11 cases, an official committee specifically designated for owners of oil and gas royalty interests is an unusual occurrence.

