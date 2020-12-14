Vegan restaurant By Chloe files for bankruptcy, aims for sale

Fast-casual vegan eatery By Chloe filed for bankruptcy on Monday looking to sell itself after the COVID-19 pandemic caused liquidity to dwindle.

The New York-based company, which is being represented by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor in its Chapter 11 proceedings, is planning to conduct an auction and sale during the bankruptcy. By Chloe, which filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, has also lined up a $3.25 million bankruptcy loan from an investor group led by Bain Capital and Kitchen Fund.

