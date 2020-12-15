Chuck E. Cheese can't use pandemic to skip rent in three states, judge rules

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t excuse Chuck E. Cheese from paying rent at six locations across three states, a bankruptcy judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston issued a 29-page decision rejecting the family-friendly restaurant and entertainment center’s motion for rent abatement or reduction at venues in California, Washington and North Carolina, finding that the company’s leases prohibit it from delaying rent due to a “force majeure” event – in this case, government regulations prompted by the pandemic.

