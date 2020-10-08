IN BRIEF: Chuck E. Cheese abandons sale efforts, turns to lender deal

Chuck E. Cheese is ditching its hopes to sell its business through bankruptcy and is shifting to a debt-for-equity swap with lenders, a lawyer for the company said on Thursday.

The announcement came from Chuck E. Cheese attorney Matt Barr of Weil Gotshal & Manges during a telephonic and video hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston. The restaurant and entertainment chain filed for Chapter 11 protection in June with $874 million in secured debt as the COVID-19 pandemic brought its business to a halt.

