IN BRIEF: Chuck E. Cheese approved to exit bankruptcy this month

Chuck E. Cheese has obtained court approval of its reorganization plan, allowing the company to exit bankruptcy by the end of the year.

Under the plan, which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on during a hearing on Tuesday, lenders will take over the restaurant and arcade chain and $489 million in debt will be eliminated. The company, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, filed for bankruptcy in June with $874 million in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic led to government restrictions on indoor dining and caused business to plummet.

