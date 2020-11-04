IN BRIEF: Chuck E. Cheese OK'd to solicit creditor votes for restructuring

Chuck E. Cheese has received bankruptcy court approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed restructuring plan, which will put lenders in control of the company.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the restaurant and entertainment center’s disclosure statement, the document that outlines a proposed Chapter 11 plan for creditors, during a telephonic and video hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy in June with $874 million in secured debt as the COVID-19 pandemic brought its business to a halt.

