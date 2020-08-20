IN BRIEF: Chuck E. Cheese landlords urge judge to reject rent abatement request

Chuck E. Cheese landlords are urging a bankruptcy judge to reject the restaurant and play center’s request to pause its rent payments indefinitely, saying it is asking for relief beyond that permitted under bankruptcy and state law.

The landlords’ objections, filed on Thursday, come as the company attempts to turn itself around in Chapter 11. Chuck E. Cheese, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant’s filing came after it was hit with more than 50 lawsuits from landlords seeking overdue rent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FCbRmk