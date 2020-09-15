IN BRIEF: Chuck E. Cheese to pay $2.3 million to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

Chuck E. Cheese is seeking bankruptcy court approval to pay $2.3 million to destroy 7 billion prize tickets that are going unused by its restaurant and entertainment centers.

The company, represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges, filed papers in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Monday, outlining a settlement it reached with three suppliers of the tickets, historically used by customers in the company’s arcades to exchange for prizes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ZHBUjd