Ciber's unsecured creditors push to file liquidation plan
September 19, 2017 / 1:07 AM / a month ago

Ciber's unsecured creditors push to file liquidation plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Ciber Inc are seeking a court order allowing them to file a liquidation plan for the bankrupt information technology company, arguing talks over winding it down are stalled and its insiders are angling to protect themselves.

In court papers filed on Friday, Ciber’s official committee of unsecured creditors said the IT-consulting company does not deserve more time to file a plan to wrap up its affairs because management is trying to use the bankruptcy process for its benefit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wrhPB2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
