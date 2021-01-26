Buffet pizza chain CiCi's files for bankruptcy with lender takeover plan

Buffet-style pizza chain CiCi’s Pizza has filed for Chapter 11 protection with a plan to reorganize under the control of lenders and exit bankruptcy within two months.

The Coppell, Texas-based company, represented by Gray Reed & McGraw, filed its case Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas with $82 million in debt. CiCi’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Peabody said in court papers that the company’s revenues dropped substantially in 2020 due to restrictions on indoor dining caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

