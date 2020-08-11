IN BRIEF: Cinemex USA seeks more time for restructuring plan as theater reopenings remain in flux

The U.S. arm of Mexican movie theater chain Cinemex has asked a bankruptcy judge for additional time to propose a restructuring plan, saying it is uncertain about when it will be able to reopen its theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemex USA has requested an additional three months of its period to file a Chapter 11 plan without the potential threat of creditors submitting competing proposals. If granted, the company would have until Nov. 20 to put a plan together before creditors would have an opportunity to propose their own.

