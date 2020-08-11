Westlaw News
August 11, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Cinemex USA seeks more time for restructuring plan as theater reopenings remain in flux

Maria Chutchian

1 Min Read

The U.S. arm of Mexican movie theater chain Cinemex has asked a bankruptcy judge for additional time to propose a restructuring plan, saying it is uncertain about when it will be able to reopen its theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemex USA has requested an additional three months of its period to file a Chapter 11 plan without the potential threat of creditors submitting competing proposals. If granted, the company would have until Nov. 20 to put a plan together before creditors would have an opportunity to propose their own.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iwcgVz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below