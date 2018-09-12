FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt retailer Claire's says time's up for alternative reorg plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s Stores Inc in court papers on Tuesday blasted debtholder Oaktree Capital Management’s opposition to its plan for emerging bankruptcy, arguing it cannot wait for a proposed alternative.

Private equity firm Oaktree is the largest holder of Claire’s second-lien debt with around $159 million in notes, which will be effectively wiped out under the retailer’s reorganization plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O9SmB0

