September 19, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Claire's truce with Oaktree opens door to exit from bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s appears poised to emerge from bankruptcy in time to sort out its leases and stock its shelves for the holiday season after striking a deal to end a bitter fight with a key stakeholder.

Lawyers for Claire’s and Oaktree Capital Management, the largest holder of the chain’s second-lien notes, are working on nailing down details of the agreement after revealing it at a hearing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MLnwgJ

