Claire's truce with Oaktree opens door to exit from bankruptcy

Jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s appears poised to emerge from bankruptcy in time to sort out its leases and stock its shelves for the holiday season after striking a deal to end a bitter fight with a key stakeholder.

Lawyers for Claire’s and Oaktree Capital Management, the largest holder of the chain’s second-lien notes, are working on nailing down details of the agreement after revealing it at a hearing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

