FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 13, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Claire's wins court approval for reduced executive bonus plan

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s Stores Inc won approval on Wednesday for incentive bonuses for Chief Executive Ron Marshall and six other top managers after announcing in court an agreement to cut the value of the awards by 17.5 percent.

Claire’s, famous for its ear-piercing service, had argued that the bonuses were urgently needed because its performance was key to valuing its estate. The company said in court papers it operates in a particularly challenging retail environment that has been exacerbated by the ongoing liquidation of Toys ‘R’ Us, which hosted scores of Claire’s “store-within-a-store” locations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JF8FDE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.