Detained In Myanmar
September 22, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Claire's wins court OK for Ch. 11 plan as same-store sales improve

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s on Friday approved the mall retailer’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy next month with about $1.9 billion in debt taken off its books.

“Congratulations and I hope I don’t see much more of you,” Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware told lawyers for Claire’s and its stakeholders at a hearing after giving her blessing to the reorganization plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I5HTV5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
