Claire's wins court OK for Ch. 11 plan as same-store sales improve

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s on Friday approved the mall retailer’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy next month with about $1.9 billion in debt taken off its books.

“Congratulations and I hope I don’t see much more of you,” Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware told lawyers for Claire’s and its stakeholders at a hearing after giving her blessing to the reorganization plan.

