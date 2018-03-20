FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Court approves retailer Claire's $135 million bankruptcy loan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jewelry and accessories retail chain Claire’s Stores Inc received initial court approval on Tuesday for a $135 million loan package to support the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it launched a day earlier to shed nearly $2 billion in debt.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Delaware said at a hearing on the teen-oriented retailer’s first-day motions that she would sign an order approving the package, noting she once had her ears pierced at a Claire’s store, which are ubiquitous at malls across the United States.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FZSTl3

