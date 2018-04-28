FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 28, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Oaktree decries marketing campaign for bankrupt retailer Claire's

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oaktree Capital Management LP on Friday blasted how Claire’s Stores Inc is shopping itself to potential buyers, charging in court papers the effort is being rushed to bolster a restructuring support agreement harming the bankrupt jewelry and accessories chain’s junior bondholders.

According to court papers filed by Oaktree, the largest holder of Claire’s second-lien notes, estate assets are being used to market the teen-oriented retailer without court approval and to comply with terms of the restructuring support agreement that are “anathema to the concept of fostering a competitive bidding process.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HC2zmw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.