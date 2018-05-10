With its Toys 'R' Us business fading, Claire's proposes bonuses

Jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s Stores Inc is seeking court approval for incentive bonuses for Chief Executive Ron Marshall and six other top managers, citing challenges due to the bankruptcy of business partner Toys ‘R’ Us Inc.

They would split a bonus pool of between $2.3 million and $5.6 million depending on financial targets hit by the teen-oriented retailer famous for its ear-piercing service, according to court papers it filed on Wednesday.

