May 10, 2018 / 11:45 PM / in an hour

With its Toys 'R' Us business fading, Claire's proposes bonuses

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jewelry and accessories chain Claire’s Stores Inc is seeking court approval for incentive bonuses for Chief Executive Ron Marshall and six other top managers, citing challenges due to the bankruptcy of business partner Toys ‘R’ Us Inc.

They would split a bonus pool of between $2.3 million and $5.6 million depending on financial targets hit by the teen-oriented retailer famous for its ear-piercing service, according to court papers it filed on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KeDpeL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
