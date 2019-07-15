Bankrupt coal producer Cloud Peak in rush to hire broker to boost sale

Bankrupt coal producer Cloud Peak Energy Inc has sought a court order to approve the hiring of a land broker this week to speed up marketing its assets after receiving expressions of interest for its properties in Montana and Wyoming.

Cloud Peak in a filing on Saturday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware asked for an order requiring any objections to its hiring Powers Land Brokerage LLC be filed by Thursday, the same day it will seek court approval for the retention.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YTD6xB