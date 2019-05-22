Cloud Peak shareholders push for long-shot equity committee

Nearly a dozen shareholders of Cloud Peak Energy Inc who fear getting wiped out in the coal producer’s recently launched bankruptcy are calling for the appointment of an equity committee in the case, unusual for Chapter 11 bankruptcies.

Committees for shareholders typically do not get court approval in Chapter 11 cases because debtors have to pay the costs for a committee’s lawyers and advisors, who try to prove equity holders are entitled to a recovery. Shareholders are last in line for recoveries in Chapter 11 bankruptcies and often receive nothing.

