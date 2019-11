Coal producer Cloud Peak Energy Inc on Friday won bankruptcy court approval to end employment agreements with three top executives, including its chief executive.

Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in an order that scrapping the agreements would be in the best interests of Cloud Peak and its stakeholders, adding the three executives could file claims for rejection damages.

