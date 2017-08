After restructuring $19 billion in debt over the past two years, a slimmed down U.S. coal industry will see a "revival of sorts" this year with its output rising as much as 8 percent, according to Moody's Investors Service.

That would mark a sharp rebound from the hard times that gripped coal country last year, which featured in stump speeches during U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign.

