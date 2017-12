Angolan state-run oil and gas company Sonangol will pay Cobalt International Energy Inc $500 million to settle a dispute that helped push the offshore energy producer to file for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Cobalt in court papers on Thursday said the deal will resolve all outstanding matters with Sonangol and secures its exit from Angola with a transfer of assets to the state-run company.

