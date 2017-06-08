Former bankruptcy lawyer pleads guilty to theft from clients

A former Connecticut lawyer could spend 35 years behind bars after pleading guilty on Wednesday to stealing at least $3.4 million from bankruptcy clients and filing misleading court papers on their finances, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Peter Ressler entered guilty pleas to two counts of embezzlement from a bankruptcy estate and one count each of bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello in Hartford and will be sentenced on Sept. 6, said Deirdre Daly, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, in a statement.

