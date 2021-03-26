Country Fresh bankruptcy judge approves sales of US, Canadian assets

Fruit and vegetable producer Country Fresh Holding Company secured court approval to sell its U.S. and Canadian assets to multiple buyers, bringing in around $68 million in cash.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the sales during a virtual hearing on Thursday evening. The sales come after the company, represented by Foley & Lardner, assured produce suppliers that their undisputed debts would be paid off in full when the sales are completed.

