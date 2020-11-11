Valuation fights and real estate trouble are on the horizon for corporate bankruptcy

The COVID-19 pandemic has already pushed many companies into unexpected bankruptcies, but restructuring experts say the worst is yet to come, especially as lenders’ patience starts to wane.

Debtors can expect banks and other lenders that have been otherwise lenient over the past several months to start taking action if payments are missed or credit agreements are breached, bankruptcy experts say.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kkoeCf