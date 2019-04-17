CTI Foods waves olive branch at U.S. objection to its prepackaged Ch. 11 plan

CTI Foods LLC on Tuesday said it expects to resolve objections by the U.S. government to its prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization plan before a hearing on the plan on Thursday.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, CTI said it will add “reservation of rights” language in its proposed order for confirming the plan to address the government’s concerns that the food and food-services provider had not given it enough time to gauge its claims.

