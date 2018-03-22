FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Copyright holders ask court to reject Cumulus Media’s reorganization plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Four companies with copyrights to recordings of various musical performers have called for a court order rejecting Cumulus Media Inc’s plan to exit bankruptcy, claiming the radio broadcaster owes them at least $4 million for using the works without permission.

ABS Entertainment Inc, Barnaby Records Inc, Brunswick Record Crop and Malaco Inc in court papers filed on Wednesday said Cumulus has been using the recordings without obtaining licenses for them and would continue to do so after it emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HW26ex

