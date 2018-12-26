Designer says David's Bridal reorg plan jeopardizes infringement lawsuit

Bankrupt retailer David’s Bridal Inc’s plan of reorganization is facing an objection by designer Jenny Yoo, who has a pending lawsuit accusing the company of ripping off her wedding dress designs.

In court papers filed on Dec. 21, Yoo argued the plan’s release provisions were too broad and would bar litigation against the retailer’s private equity owner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, a co-defendant in her intellectual property lawsuit.

