IN BRIEF: Dean & DeLuca seeks to maintain bankruptcy control as creditors question reorganization

Dean & DeLuca is asking for more time to maintain control of its Chapter 11 case as junior creditors challenge its proposed reorganization plan, saying they are entitled to a greater recovery than they’re being offered.

The grocer, which filed for bankruptcy in March in Manhattan bankruptcy court, on Wednesday asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles for an extension of its exclusive period to file a Chapter 11 plan through Oct. 30. It is currently set to expire on Sept. 27.

