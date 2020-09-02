IN BRIEF: Denbury Resources bankruptcy judge OKs $2.1 billion debt-for-equity swap plan

Denbury Resources on Wednesday obtained court approval of its restructuring plan after a judge overruled objections from shareholders who believe they are entitled to greater amounts under the plan.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the plan, which calls for creditors holding $2.1 billion in bond debt to take over the company, during a telephonic and video hearing. Plano, Texas-based Denbury, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, entered bankruptcy in late July with a “prepackaged” restructuring proposal, allowing it to move through the bankruptcy process quickly.

