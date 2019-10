Just days after seeking bankruptcy protection, maternity apparel retailer Destination Maternity Corp on Friday sought an order for bidding procedures for a sale that would include an auction by Dec. 9.

The retailer in its motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it also aims to close a sale by Dec. 31 to stay in line with terms set by lender Wells Fargo Bank NA.

