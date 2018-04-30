FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Bankrupt Montana diocese, abuse claimants reach $20 mln settlement

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nearly 90 people claiming they were victims of abuse by clergy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, Montana, have struck a tentative $20 million settlement with the bankrupt diocese, one of their lawyers said on Friday.

Daniel Fasy of Fasy Law in Seattle said the settlement covers 86 claimants he has been representing with Yakima, Washington-based Tamaki Law Offices and negotiations are still under way with the diocese on other matters such as an apology and implementing policies to prevent future abuse.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I92BWm

