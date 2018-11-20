Westlaw News
November 20, 2018

Bankruptcy looms for another Catholic diocese in Minnesota

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Minnesota’s Diocese of Winona-Rochester said on Tuesday it would file for bankruptcy in response to claims of clergy sexual abuse, the second such announcement this month by a U.S. Catholic diocese.

Bishop John Quinn said in a statement the diocese for 20 counties in southern Minnesota currently faces 121 claims stemming from sexual abuse by clergy between 1960 and 1986 and the most “just and equitable” way to hold it accountable would be through a court-supervised restructuring.

