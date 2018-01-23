FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Creditors accuse bankrupt Montana diocese of stashing assets

Jim Christie

A Montana diocese made itself insolvent by transferring more than $16 million of assets to a nonprofit before declaring bankruptcy to prevent victims of clergy sex abuse from laying claim to the funds, according to its official creditors’ committee.

The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings began transferring the assets from its deposit and loan fund to an affiliated non-profit in 2016 as part of an “asset protection scheme,” according to a complaint filed Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DzFLFp

