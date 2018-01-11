FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Creditors of Montana diocese back bid to lift bankruptcy stay

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A lawsuit should go to trial against Montana’s bankrupt Diocese of Great Falls-Billings over claims of sex abuse by clergy after mediation with creditors has stalled, according to a committee of abuse claimants.

Talks between the diocese, its insurer and the committee to resolve liability for sexual abuse claims are at an impasse, according to the committee. In court papers filed last week it blamed the diocese and its insurer, Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America, for putting “unreasonably low values” on the claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CW8nVH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.