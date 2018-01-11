Creditors of Montana diocese back bid to lift bankruptcy stay

A lawsuit should go to trial against Montana’s bankrupt Diocese of Great Falls-Billings over claims of sex abuse by clergy after mediation with creditors has stalled, according to a committee of abuse claimants.

Talks between the diocese, its insurer and the committee to resolve liability for sexual abuse claims are at an impasse, according to the committee. In court papers filed last week it blamed the diocese and its insurer, Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America, for putting “unreasonably low values” on the claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CW8nVH