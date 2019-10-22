IN BRIEF: Judge approves Ch. 11 plan for Minnesota diocese paying sex abuse claims

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, has won a court order putting it on track to emerge from its nearly four-year bankruptcy with a reorganization plan that deposits $39.2 million into a trust to settle claims of sexual abuse by clergy brought against the diocese.

Judge Robert Kressel of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota on Monday in an order approved the diocese’s Chapter 11 plan, which stems from a deal struck in May with lawyers for 125 people who claimed priests with the diocese abused them when they were children.

