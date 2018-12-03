Minnesota diocese aims to sweep litigation with insurers into bankruptcy

Minnesota’s Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester on Monday sought to have a state court lawsuit it filed against its insurers transferred to bankruptcy court, where it sought Chapter 11 protection on Friday in the face of some 121 claims of clergy sex abuse.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota, the diocese said it was trying to compel the 16 insurance companies “to acknowledge their full coverage obligations” with regard to the abuse claims, which date from between 1960 and the mid-1980s.

